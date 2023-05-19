• A burglary alarm was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 6:29 a.m. on May 17.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Liberty Street at 7:11 a.m. on May 17.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 11:31 a.m. on May 17.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 200 block of Gateway Avenue at 11:52 a.m. on May 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 1:59 p.m. on May 17.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 2:45 p.m. on May 17.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Janet Drive at 4:59 p.m. on May 17.
• A dsiturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 7:12 p.m. on May 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 2:11 a.m. on May 18.
• A railroad complaint was reported at Sandusky Street at 4:54 a.m. on May 18.
• Harassment was reported in the 800 block of Day Street at 12:25 p.m. on May 18.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road at 2:33 p.m. on May 18.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1000 block of Main Street at 2:53 p.m. on May 18.
• A narcotics complaint was reported at Dean Avenue and Harbor Street at 3:19 p.m. on May 18.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of West Adams Street at 5:36 p.m. on May 18.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 600 block of Mill Street at 5:40 p.m. on May 18.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 6:12 p.m. on May 18.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 8:02 p.m. on May 18.
• An accident was reported on Keefus Road at 8:50 p.m. on May 18.
