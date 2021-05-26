• Officers conducted a traffic stop at Lake Road and Point Drive at 4:48 a.m. on May 20.
• A traffic stop was reported in the 1300 block of Lake Road at 5:37 a.m. on May 20.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 11:43 a.m. on May 20.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 1:18 p.m. on May 20.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 1:24 p.m. on May 20.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 1:59 p.m. on May 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 3:03 p.m. on May 20.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 4:16 p.m. on May 20.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 242 on Interstate 90 at 5:07 p.m. on May 20.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop at Route 7 and Welton Road at 5:17 p.m. on May 20.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 5:19 p.m. on May 20.
• A suspicious person was reported at Keefus Road and Daniels Avenue at 9:37 p.m. on May 20.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Depot and Mill streets at 10:59 p.m. on May 20.
