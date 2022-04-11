• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Whitney Road at 2:19 a.m. on April 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 2:28 a.m. on April 7.
• Vandalism was reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 8:48 a.m. on April 7.
• An accident was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 11:18 a.m. on April 7.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 11:23 a.m. on April 7.
• A suspicious person was reported at the railroad tracks on Mill Street at 11:26 a.m. on April 7.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Fifteenth Street at 12:27 p.m. on April 7.
• Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of Furnace Road at 1:21 p.m. on April 7.
• A suspicious person was reported at West Main and Gore roads on April 7.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 3:51 p.m. on April 7.
• An assault was reported in the 800 block of Maple Avenue at 5:23 p.m. on April 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Evergreen Street at 8:24 p.m. on April 7.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 at 1:31 a.m. on April 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Bloor Street at 4:18 a.m. on April 8.
• An assault was reported at Fourteenth and Harbor streets at 8:34 a.m. on April 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Broad and Erie streets at 5:38 p.m. on April 8.
• A disturbance was reported on Parrish Road at 6:51 p.m. on April 8.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 500 block of Whitney Road at 7:14 p.m. on April 8.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 8:23 p.m. on April 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 10:18 p.m. on April 8.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 600 block of Mill Street at 12:11 p.m. on April 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 2:18 p.m. on April 9.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Chestnut Street at 5:33 p.m. on April 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 7:54 p.m. on April 9.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 8:19 p.m. on April 9.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 11:11 p.m. on April 9.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 11:26 p.m. on April 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 2:55 a.m. on April 10.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 5:14 a.m. on April 10.
• Damage to property was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 5:59 a.m. on April 10.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 7:41 a.m. on April 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 1:05 p.m. on April 10.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and JFK Drive at 1:13 p.m. on April 10.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:38 p.m. on April 10.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 3:14 p.m. on April 10.
• A suspicious person was reported at Chestnut and Clark streets at 3:46 p.m. on April 10.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Sandusky Street at 6:12 p.m. on April 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.