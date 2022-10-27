• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Sixteenth Street at 2:34 a.m. on Oct. 26.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 4:18 a.m. on Oct. 26.
• Police served warrants in the 600 block of Main Street at 6:58 a.m. on Oct. 26.
• Police served warrants in the 200 block of Salem Street at 7:41 a.m. on Oct. 26.
• An assault was reported in the 400 block of Sandusky Street at 9:10 a.m. on Oct. 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 11:05 a.m. on Oct. 26.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Woodworth Road at 11:53 a.m. on Oct. 26.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 3:04 p.m. on Oct. 26.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 6:41 p.m. on Oct. 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Twelfth Street at 10:44 p.m. on Oct. 26.
