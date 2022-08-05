• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 4.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 3:10 a.m. on Aug. 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.
• An overload violation was reported on Interstate 90 at 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 4.
• Lost property was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 8:08 a.m. on Aug. 4.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 600 block of Beaver Street at 12:24 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• A suspicious person was reported at Lake Road and Millard Avenue at 12:34 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 2:02 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• A soliciting complaint was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 3:27 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• A person was arrested on a warrant at Mill at State streets at 3:31 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 4:38 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 8:02 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Welton Road at 8:53 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Dean Avenue at 11:34 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.