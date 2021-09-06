• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of State Street at 12:30 a.m. on Sept 2.
• An open door was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 1:19 a.m. on Sept. 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 2:21 a.m. on Sept. 2.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 5:05 a.m. on Sept. 2.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 7:23 a.m. on Sept. 2.
• A parking complaint was reported at Liberty and School streets at 9:32 a.m. on Sept. 2.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:25 a.m. on Sept. 2.
• Damage to property was reported on Naylor Boulevard at 1:09 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 2:14 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 200 block of Wrights Avenue at 6:32 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• An assault was reported at Buffalo and 16th streets at 8:48 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported on Loves Drive at 9:33 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• Police unlocked a vehicle on Loves Drive at 9:43 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 10:51 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 11:09 p.m. on Sept. 2.
