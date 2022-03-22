• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 2:19 a.m. on March 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 4:40 a.m. on March 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 6:12 a.m. on March 21.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 9:19 a.m. on March 21.
• A parking complaint was reported at Orange and State streets at 12:21 p.m. on March 21.
• A reckless driver was reported at West Main and Keefus roads at 12:40 p.m. on March 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Harbor and Russell streets at 2:14 p.m. on March 21.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 2:23 p.m. on March 21.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 2:51 p.m. on March 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 3:45 p.m. on March 21.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 700 block of Lakeview Avenue at 3:48 p.m. on March 21.
• A reckless driver was reported on Buffalo Street at 3:51 p.m. on March 21.
• Fireworks complaints were reported at Chestnut and Jackson streets at 6:22 p.m. on March 21.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 8:11 p.m. on March 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Dollar General at 8:17 p.m. on March 21.
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 9:56 p.m. on March 21.
• Vandalism was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 11:04 p.m. on March 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.