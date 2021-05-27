• An assault was reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 1:39 a.m. May 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 2:54 a.m. May 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 4:40 a.m. May 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 1:11 p.m. May 25.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 200 block of Chestnut Street at 1:33 p.m. May 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Keefus and West Main roads at 1:46 p.m. May 25.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 2:26 p.m. May 25.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 900 block of Lake Road at 4:32 p.m. May 25.
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 5:41 p.m. May 25.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 11:43 p.m. May 25.
