CONNEAUT
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 5:30 a.m. on Mach 1.
• A civil issue was reported in the 600 block of Furnace Road at 8:52 a.m. on March 1.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 9:32 a.m on March 1.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 400 block of Center Road at 10:56 a.m. on March 1.
• A zoning call was reported in the 300 block of Woodworth Road at 2:05 p.m. on March 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 3:32 p.m. on March 1.
• A civil issue was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 3:40 p.m. on March 1.
• Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 4:50 p.m. on March 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 10:06 p.m. on March 1.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of West Street at 10:17 p.m. on March 1.
