• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 242 on Interstate 90 at 2 a.m. on July 7.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 242 on Interstate 90 at 2:24 a.m. on July 7.
• A custody issue was reported in the 400 block of East Main Road at 8:07 a.m. on July 7.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of West Street at 8:27 a.m. on July 7.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 10:25 a.m. on July 7.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported at the Public Dock at 10:47 a.m. on July 7.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at State and Mill streets at 1:43 p.m. on July 7.
• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 2:50 p.m. on July 7.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Route 7 and South Ridge Road at 4:40 p.m. on July 7.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of State Street at 5:13 p.m. on July 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 5:28 p.m. on July 7.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Hiler Street at 5:55 p.m. on July 7.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 500 block of Blair Street at 7:49 p.m. on July 7.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:07 p.m. on July 7.
• A loud noise complaint was reported on Lake Breeze Drive at 9:03 p.m. on July 7.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Jackson and Washington streets at 9:59 p.m. on July 7.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 300 block of Middle Road at 10:32 p.m. on July 7.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 11:53 p.m. on July 7.
• A suspicious person was reported at Mill and Jefferson streets at 1:59 a.m. on July 8.
• Threats were reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 2:30 a.m. on July 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 10:34 a.m. on July 8.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 12:17 p.m. on July 8.
• A disturbance was reported on Lake Breeze Drive at 1:25 p.m. on July 8.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of State Street at 4:55 p.m. on July 8.
• An accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 6:01 p.m. on July 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 8:03 p.m. on July 8.
• Lost property was reported in the 400 block of Liberty Street at 8:32 p.m. on July 8.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 9:10 p.m. on July 8.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Harbor and Broad streets at 9:27 p.m. on July 8.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Madison Street at 10:08 a.m. on July 9.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 2:22 p.m. on July 9.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 3 p.m. on July 9.
• An unwanted subject was reported at Conneaut Fuel at 5:07 p.m. on July 9.
• A traffic complaint was reported at Buffalo and Jackson streets at 7:56 p.m. on July 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 900 block of Lake Road at 9:05 p.m. on July 9.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 11:26 p.m. on July 9.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 11:56 p.m. on July 9.
