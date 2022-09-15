• A disturbance was reported at Harbor and Ackerman streets at 12:11 a.m. on Sept. 14.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 7:29 a.m. on Sept. 14.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 9:08 a.m. on Sept. 14.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 11:08 a.m. on Sept. 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported at East Main Road and Thomas Drive at 12:10 p.m. on Sept. 14.
• An assault was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 4:16 p.m. on Sept. 14.
• A civil matter was reported in the 300 block of Madison Street at 4:17 p.m. on Sept. 14.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 14.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 900 block of Lake Road at 5:07 p.m. on Sept. 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 6:22 p.m. on Sept. 14.
• Shots fired was reported in the 1200 block of Lake Road at 7:06 p.m. on Sept. 14.
• Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 7:28 p.m. on Sept. 14.
• A custody issue was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 7:35 p.m. on Sept. 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:55 p.m. on Sept. 14.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of Bank Street at 11:01 p.m. on Sept. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.