• Reckless driving was reported at East Main and Furnace roads at 12:27 a.m. on Oct. 10.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Road at 12:31 a.m. on Oct. 10.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Broad and Depot streets at 6:22 a.m. on Oct. 10.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 12:04 p.m. on Oct. 10.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 2:25 p.m. on Oct. 10.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Garden Street at 3:53 p.m. on Oct. 10.
• Threats were reported at Chestnut and Madison streets at 4:04 p.m. on Oct. 10.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Dorman Road at 4:06 p.m. on Oct. 10.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue at 8:29 p.m. on Oct. 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Broad Street at 8:59 p.m. on Oct. 10.
• A TPO violation was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 9:48 p.m. on Oct. 10.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at the Public Dock at 11:16 p.m. on Oct. 10.
• A suspicious person was reported at Main and School streets at 12:55 a.m. on Oct. 11.
• A suspicious person was reported at West Main and Gore roads at 1:07 a.m. on Oct. 11.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Salem Street at 3:43 a.m. on Oct. 11.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 11:24 a.m. on Oct. 11.
• Police unlocked a vehicle on Dorman Road at 12:37 p.m. on Oct. 11.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 100 block of Main Street at 4:34 p.m. on Oct. 11.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 5:12 p.m. on Oct. 11.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Main Street and Cummings Avenue at 6:54 p.m. on Oct. 11.
• A custody dispute was reported in the 300 block of Tyler Avenue at 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 11.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 8:56 p.m. on Oct. 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 11:24 p.m. on Oct. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.