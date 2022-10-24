• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 12:08 a.m. on Oct. 21.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:49 a.m. on Oct 21.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of West Main Road at 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 21.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 12:47 p.m. on Oct. 21.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Walnut Street at 1:33 p.m. on Oct. 21.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Wrights Avenue at 2:22 p.m.m on Oct. 21.
• A civil matter was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 3:47 p.m. on Oct. 21.
• Reckless driving was reported at West Main and Gore roads at 5:02 p.m. on Oct. 21.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 400 block of Williams Street at 8:01 p.m. on Oct. 21.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 9:54 p.m. on Oct. 21.
• Vandalism was reported in the 300 block of Sandusky Street at 11:38 p.m. on Oct. 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:10 a.m. on Oct. 22.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 11:34 a.m. on Oct. 22.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 4:19 p.m. on Oct. 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Liberty Street at 7:09 p.m. on Oct. 22.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 700 block of Lake Road at 8:38 p.m. on Oct. 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of Bridgeview Lane at 12:03 a.m. on Oct. 23.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Smith Street at 12:28 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 1:27 a.m. on Oct. 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Orange Street at 1:58 a.m. on Oct. 23.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 1:58 a.m. on Oct. 23.
• A fight was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 23.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Liberty Street at 9:39 pam. on Oct. 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 23.
• Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Mill Street at 9:59 a.m. on Oct. 23.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 3:03 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 4:54 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Lakeview Avenue at 4:58 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• Damage to property was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 5 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• A custody dispute was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 5:12 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 5:38 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• A parking violation was reported at Chestnut and State streets at 6:27 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 6:50 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 7:16 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• A burglary was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• A burglary alarm was reported on C Drive at 8 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 8:56 p.m. on Oct. 23.
