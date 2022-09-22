• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Madison Street at 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 21.
• A reckless driver was reported at Lake and Salisbury roads at 11:18 a.m. on Sept. 21.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Buffalo Street at 1:06 p.m. on Sept. 21.
• A zoning complaint was reported in the 200 block of Wrights Avenue at 2:18 p.m. on Sept. 21.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 2:39 p.m. on Sept. 21.
• Trespassing was reported in the 800 block of Grove Street at 5:54 p.m. on Sept. 21.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 6:58 p.m. on Sept. 21.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Williams Street at 7:28 p.m. on Sept. 21.
• A reckless driver was reported at Fifteenth and Washington streets at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.
