• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 12:32 a.m. on July 27.
• Found property was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 2:06 a.m. on July 27.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 500 block of Joann Drive at 4:36 a.m. on July 27.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Days Boulevard at 8:29 a.m. on July 27.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 11:27 a.m. on July 27.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of Dorman Road at 12:54 p.m. on July 27.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 900 block of Chestnut Street at 1:19 p.m. on July 27.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 240 on Interstate 90 at 4:24 p.m. on July 27.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Chestnut Street at 4:42 p.m. on July 27.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 5:01 p.m. on July 27.
• A reckless driver was reported at Mill and Jackson streets at 7:01 p.m. on July 27.
• Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of 15th Street at 7:32 p.m. on July 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Bloor Street at 11:24 p.m. on July 27.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 11:55 p.m. on July 27.
