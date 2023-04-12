• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Liberty Street at 4:49 a.m. on April 11.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Buffalo Street at 6:48 a.m. on April 11.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 9:05 a.m. on April 11.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Gateway Avenue at 9:14 a.m. on April 11.
• A custody issue was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 9:18 a.m. on April 11.
• A juvenile complaint was reported at Shackson and Chestnut streets at 9:22 a.m. on April 11.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 600 block of Horton Road at 9:29 a.m. on April 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 9:34 a.m. on April 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Liberty Street at 10:28 a.m. on April 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Lakeview Avenue at 11:48 a.m. on April 11.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:55 a.m. on April 11.
• A roadway hazard was reported at Maple and Stadium avenues at 12:07 p.m. on April 11.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 400 block of Furnace Road at 1:18 p.m. on April 11.
• Threats were reported on Parrish Road at 2:11 p.m. on April 11.
• A suspicious person was reported at Harbor Street and Nickle Plate Avenue at 6:17 p.m. on April 11.
• An unwanted subject was reported on State Street at 6:49 p.m. on April 11.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 7:46 p.m. on April 11.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 7:47 p.m. on April 11.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 10:57 p.m. on April 11.
