• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 12:13 a.m. May 3.
• Reckless driving was reported on Interstate 90 at 3:18 a.m. May 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Lake Road at 6:44 a.m. May 3.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 10:52 a.m. May 3.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported at West Main and Parrish roads at 12:59 p.m. May 3.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 1:16 p.m. May 3.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Valley Street at 2:05 p.m. May 3.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 3:34 p.m. May 3.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 6:48 p.m. May 3.
• Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Baltic Street at 7:53 p.m. May 3.
• Burglary was reported in the 500 block of Baltic Street at 10:42 p.m. May 3.
