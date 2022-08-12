• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 1:05 a.m. on Aug. 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Chestnut and Jackson streets at 1:11 a.m. on Aug. 11.
• A burglary was reported in the 900 block of Center Road at 3:36 a.m. on Aug. 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• A reckless driver was reported at Day Street and Park Avenue at 12:16 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Detroit Street at 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 2:47 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of Millard Avenue at 2:50 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• A burglary was reported in the 400 block of Amboy Road South at 3:48 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• Harassment was reported on Orange Street at 4:24 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• A parking complaint was reported at Stadium and Maple avenues at 6:04 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 8:36 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:29 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• A reckless driver was reported on Route 7 at 10:28 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 11:46 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.