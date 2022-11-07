• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 3:07 p.m. on Nov. 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 9:40 a.m. on Nov. 4.
• A court order violation was reported in the 200 block of Bloor Street at 12:07 p.m. on Nov. 4.
• Damage to property was reported in the 400 block of Gore Road at 3:27 p.m. on Nov. 4.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 3:32 p.m. on Nov. 4.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Hiler Street at 3:56 p.m. on Nov. 4.
• Found property was reported at the Woodworth Road railroad tracks at 4:18 p.m. on Nov. 4.
• A civil matter was reported in the 900 block of Harbor Street at 9:06 p.m. on Nov. 4.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 12:42 a.m. on Nov. 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of Sandusky Street at 12:58 a.m. on Nov. 5.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 2:32 a.m. on Nov. 5.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Road at 6:44 a.m. on Nov. 5.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 8:05 a.m. on Nov. 5.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 5.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 11:33 a.m. on Nov. 5.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 11:55 a.m. on Nov. 5.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 600 block of Chestnut Street at 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 5.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 5 p.m. on Nov. 5.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1000 block of Chamberlain Boulevard at 1:27 a.m. on Nov. 6.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 3:49 a.m. on Nov. 6.
• An intoxicated person was reported in the 400 block of Sandusky Street at 5:54 p.m. on Nov. 6.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Madison Street at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.
