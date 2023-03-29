• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Madison Street at 6:21 a.m. on March 27.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Madison Street at 8:27 a.m. on March 27.
• Found property was reported on Salisbury Road at 8:42 a.m. on March 27.
• Unknown circumstance were reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 12:46 p.m. on March 27.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 4:04 p.m. on March 27.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 4:07 p.m. on March 27.
• Found property was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 1 a.m. on March 28.
• Vehicle damage was reported on Parrish Road at 9:37 a.m. on March 2.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 9:43 a.m. on March 28.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 10:52 a.m. on March 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 1:02 p.m. on March 28.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road at 1:03 p.m. on March 28.
• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 1:15 p.m. on March 28.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Harbor Street at 4:48 p.m. on March 28.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 8:24 p.m. on March 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Benjamin Road at 9:35 p.m. on March 28.
