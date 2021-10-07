• A noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 2:28 a.m. on Oct. 5.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 500 block of Lakeview Avenue at 8:39 a.m. on Oct. 5.
• A burglary was reported in the 800 block of West Jackson Street at 12:55 p.m. on Oct. 5.
• A juvenile complaint was reported at Liberty and School streets at 4:38 p.m. on Oct. 5.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of West Jackson Street at 5:03 p.m. on Oct. 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Thompson Road at 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of Bridgeview Lane at 9:22 p.m. on Oct. 5.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:47 p.m. on Oct. 5.
