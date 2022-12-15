• A narcotics complaint was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:24 a.m. on Dec. 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 11:26 a.m. on Dec. 14.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Garden Street at 2:17 p.m. on Dec. 14.
• An accident was reported at Jackson and Chestnut streets at 2:27 p.m. on Dec. 14.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Center Street at 3:04 p.m. on Dec. 14.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 4:39 p.m. on Dec. 14.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 14.
• A narcotics complaint was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 9:43 p.m. on Dec. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.