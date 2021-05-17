CONNEAUT
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Golfview Drive at 1:12 a.m. on May 10.
• A suspicious person was reported at Crestwood and Lake Breeze drives at 1:28 a.m. on May 10.
• Theft was reported on Parrish Road at 9:25 a.m. on May 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 10:22 a.m. on May 10.
• Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 11:15 a.m. on May 10.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 12:16 p.m. on May 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:33 p.m. on May 10.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 12:47 p.m. on May 10.
• A zoning complaint was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 1:32 p.m. on May 10.
• An accident was reported in the 400 block of Gore Road at 3 p.m. on May 10.
• A traffic stop resulting in arrest for driving under suspension and warrant service was reported at Mill and Russell streets at 4:04 p.m. on May 10.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 4:07 p.m. on May 10.
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 6:48 p.m. on May 10.
• Reckless driving was reported at South Ridge and Blakeslee roads at 8:03 p.m. on May 10.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Woodworth Road at 8:26 p.m. on May 10.
