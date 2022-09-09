• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 12:47 a.m. on Sept. 8.
• A suspicious person was reported at Route7 and Gateway Avenue at 5:32 a.m. on Sept. 8.
• A suspicious person was reported at Buffalo and Liberty streets at 7:54 a.m. on Sept. 8.
• A suspicious person was reported at Liberty and Harbor streets at 10:06 a.m. on Sept. 8.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 6:38 p.m. on Sept. 8.
• A parking complaint was reported at Pearl Street and Wrights Avenue at 6:51 p.m. on Sept. 8.
• A burglary was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 7:01 p.m. on Sept. 8.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Sherman Street at 8:42 p.m. on Sept. 8.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Parrish and West Main roads at 9 p.m. on Sept. 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 10:19 p.m. on Sept. 8.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Lincoln Drive at 10:49 p.m. on Sept. 8.
