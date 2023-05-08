• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Innovation Parkway at 12:47 a.m. on May 5.
• Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Main Street at 9:05 a.m. on May 5.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:39 p.m. on May 5.
• A civil matter was reported in the 800 block of Center Road at 5:20 p.m. on May 5.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Sixteenth Street at 7:52 p.m. on May 5.
• Damage to property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:05 p.m. on May 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Sixteenth Street at 8:27 p.m. on May 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Senator Street at 9:24 p.m. on May 5.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:29 p.m. on May 5.
• Found property was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 10:40 p.m. on May 5.
• A civil matter was reported in the 400 block of Center Road at 2:27 a.m. on May 6.
• Vandalism was reported on Parrish Road at 2:57 a.m. on May 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 4:39 a.m. on May 6.
• Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 3:39 p.m. on May 6.
• An ATV complaint was reported on Welton Road at 5:35 p.m. on May 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 7:01 p.m. on May 6.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 3:01 a.m. on May 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Sandusky Street at 4:02 p.m. on May 7.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 4:17 p.m. on May 7.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 800 block of Maple Avenue at 4:44 p.m. on May 7.
• A parking violation was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 5:03 p.m. on May 7.
• Disorderly conduct was reported at Dean Avenue and Harbor Street at 7:07 p.m. on May 7.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 8:07 p.m. on May 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Erie Street at 11:40 p.m. on May 7.
