• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Dorman Road at 2:24 a.m. on Jan. 13.
• An accident was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 13.
• An accident was reported in the 600 block of Furnace Road at 5:36 p.m. on Jan. 13.
• An accident was reported at Loves at 5:43 p.m. on Jan. 13.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Truck World at 8:17 p.m. on Jan. 13.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 5:47 a.m. on Jan. 14.
• A narcotics complaint was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 3:09 p.m. on Jan. 14.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 9:33 p.m. on Jan. 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 9:46 p.m. on Jan. 14.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 9:59 p.m. on Jan. 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 12:23 a.m. on Jan. 15.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 8:14 a.m. on Jan. 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Hosford Avenue at 2:54 p.m. on Jan. 15.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 3:54 p.m. on Jan. 15.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 6:32 p.m. on Jan. 15.
• A parking violation was reported at Grant and Harbor streets at 7:12 p.m. on Jan. 15.
• A domestic dispute was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 11:18 p.m. on Jan. 15.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of Sherman Street at 11:41 p.m. on Jan. 15.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 2:05 a.m. on Jan. 16.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Broad Street at 2:17 a.m. on Jan. 16.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 500 block of Lake Erie Street at 9:34 a.m. on Jan. 16.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 11:56 a.m. on Jan. 16.
• An injured animal was reported on Interstate 90 at 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 16.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 3:52 p.m. on Jan. 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 4:43 p.m. on Jan. 16.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 6:23 p.m. on Jan. 16.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 7:11 p.m. on Jan. 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 8:03 p.m. on Jan. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.