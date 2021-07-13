• A disturbance was reported at Loves Gas Station at 2:26 a.m. on July 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 2:43 a.m. on July 9.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 3:18 a.m. on July 9.
• A domestic dispute was reported at Loves at 7 a.m. on July 9.
• Found property was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 9:47 a.m. on July 9.
• A juvenile complaint was reported at West Main and Parrish roads at 10:11 a.m. on July 9.
• Found property was reported at King Street and West Main Road at 10:20 a.m. on July 9.
• An accident was reported at Chamberlain Boulevard and Parrish Road at 10:55 a.m. on July 9.
• Found property was reported on Woodworth Road at 11:04 a.m. on July 9.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 12:42 p.m. on July 9.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Fifield Avenue at 2:14 p.m. on July 9.
• A civil matter was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 2:34 p.m. on July 9.
• An accident was reported in the 100 block of South Ridge Road West at 4:44 p.m. on July 9.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 5:09 p.m. on July 9.
• A vehicle lockout was reported at Port Conneaut Federal Credit Union at 6:40 p.m. on July 9.
• A loud music complaint was reported at the sandbar at 11:39 p.m. on July 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 3:24 a.m. on July 10.
• Burglary was reported in the 600 block of Lakeview Avenue at 8:54 a.m. on July 10.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 9:17 a.m. on July 10.
• A custody issue was reported in the 500 block of Colver Road at 12:18 p.m. on July 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported at the Public Docks at 8:33 p.m. on July 10.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 800 block of Keefus Road at 10:02 p.m. on July 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Lake Road West at 1:44 a.m. on July 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 9:05 a.m. on July 11.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Carnegie Street at 12:18 p.m. on July 11.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Lake Road and Chestnut Street at 4:29 p.m. on July 11.
• Threats were reported in the 300 block Washington Street at 4:49 p.m. on July 11.
• A civil matter was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 4:54 p.m. on July 11.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 900 block of Lake Road at 5:04 p.m. on July 11.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Fifield Avenue at 5:31 p.m. on July 11.
• Neglect was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 6:17 p.m. on July 11.
