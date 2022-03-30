• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 1:59 a.m on March 29.
• An unwanted subject was reported on Loves Drive at 2:47 a.m. on March 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 4:20 a.m. on March 29.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 8:56 a.m. on March 29.
• Police served a warrant in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 9:29 a.m. on March 29.
• Trespassing was reported in the 800 block of Grove Street at 10:27 a.m. on March 29.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road at 10:46 a.m. on March 29.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves Travel Stop at 11:40 a.m. on March 29.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 3:28 p.m. on March 29.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 4:46 p.m. on March 29.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 6:43 p.m. on March 29.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Park and Day streets at 7:15 p.m. on March 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Rowe Street at 8:06 p.m. on March 29.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Wrights Avenue at 9:01 p.m. on March 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.