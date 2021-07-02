• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 3:16 a.m. on June 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Lake Road and Angela Drive at 6:23 a.m. on June 30.
• A suspicious person was reported at Mill Street and 16th Street at 8:26 a.m. on June 30.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:24 a.m. on June 30.
• Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Nickel Plate Avenue at 3:14 p.m. on June 30.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Woodworth Road at 5:13 p.m. on June 30.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 5:51 p.m. on June 30.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Liberty Street at 6:35 p.m. on June 30.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 7:35 p.m. on June 30.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 8:37 p.m. on June 30.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Hiler Street at 9:03 p.m. on June 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 9:26 p.m. on June 30.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Monroe and Mill streets at 9:43 p.m. on June 30.
