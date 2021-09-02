• A suspicious person was reported at Mill and Jefferson streets at 7:57 a.m. on Sept. 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported at East Main and Dorman roads at 8:02 a.m. on Sept. 1.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Lake Road and Broad Street at 11:04 a.m. on Sept. 1.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 11:12 a.m. on Sept. 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 1:04 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of South Ridge Road at 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• Harassment was reported at Jackson and Harbor streets at 1:52 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• A reckless driver was reported on Mill Street at 4:34 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• A civil matter was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 5 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 5:55 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Pasadena Avenue at 7:42 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Thompson Road at 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 1.
