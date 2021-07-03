• A reckless driver was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 12:12 a.m. on July 1.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Liberty and Harbor streets at 1:44 a.m. on July 1.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 240 on Interstate 90 at 6:44 a.m. on July 1.
• A missing person was reported in the 500 block of Baltic Street at 11:42 a.m. on July 1.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of West Main Road at 12:04 p.m. on July 1.
• A reckless driver was reported at Broad and Sixteenth streets at 12:09 p.m. on July 1.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Sandusky Street at 12:23 p.m on July 1.
• Found property was reported at Broad Street and Naylor Boulevard at 1:06 p.m. on July 1.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Route 7 at 2:01 p.m. on July 1.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1500 block of Lake Road at 2:12 p.m. on July 1.
• A person was arrested on a warrant in Conneaut Municipal Court at 2:50 p.m. on July 1.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at CLYO at 3:16 p.m. on July 1.
• Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 4:36 p.m. on July 1.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 6:03 p.m. on July 1.
• An animal bite was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 7:35 p.m on July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.