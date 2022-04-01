CONNEAUT
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 12:40 a.m. on March 31.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 1:53 a.m. on March 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 2:43 a.m. on March 31.
• A disturbance was reported at Loves Gas Station at 5:49 a.m. on March 31.
• Threats were reported at Lukjan Metal Products at 2:01 p.m. on March 31.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Clay Street at 6:09 p.m. on March 31.
• A zoning complaint was reported in the 700 block of Fairmont Street at 7:04 p.m. on March 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Liberty Street at 8:33 p.m. on March 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 11:39 p.m. on March 31.
ASHTABULA
• Criminal trespassing was reported in the 1400 block of West 30th Street at 12:18 p.m. March 31. Three suspects were found and illegal drugs seized.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 5700 block of McCreery Avenue at 12:19 p.m. March 31.
• A domestic assault on a pregnant woman was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 1:30 p.m. March 31.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 4 a.m. April 1.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 700 block of Bunker Hill Road at 5 a.m. April 1.
