• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 9 a.m. on April 24.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Harbor and Evergreen streets at 9:02 a.m. on April 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 10:39 a.m. on April 24.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 11:34 a.m. on April 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Broad Street at 6:39 p.m. on April 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.