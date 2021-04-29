• A neighbor complaint was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 12:02 a.m. April 28.
• Lost property was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 8:47 a.m. April 28.
• A parking complaint was reported at Maple Avenue and Rockwell Street at 9:51 a.m. April 28.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 3:08 p.m. April 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 3:42 p.m. April 28.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 5:22 p.m. April 28.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 6:29 p.m. April 28.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 100 block of 15th Street at 7:25 p.m. April 28.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of River Street at 9 p.m. April 28.
