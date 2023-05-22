• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road at 5:42 a.m. on May 19.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 5:59 a.m. on May 19.
• A reckless driver was reported at Center Road and Daniels Avenue at 7:14 a.m. on May 19.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 9:59 a.m. on May 19.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 10:16 a.m. on May 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Mill Street at 11:56 a.m. on May 19.
• Trespassing was reported in the 1500 block of Lake Road at 12:18 p.m. on May 19.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 12:45 p.m. on May 19.
• A disturbance was reported at Liberty and Schools streets at 1:10 p.m. on May 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 2:48 p.m. on May 19.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 3:54 p.m. on May 19.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 3:52 p.m. on May 19.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 500 block of Center Road at 8:11 p.m. on May 19.
• A disturbance was reported at Dean Avenue and Broad Street at 8:23 p.m. on May 19.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 11:02 p.m. on May 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 11:25 p.m. on May 19.
• A disturbance was reported at Harbor Street and Nickel Plate Avenue at 11:31 p.m. on May 19.
• Damage to property was reported at Harbor and State streets at 1:21 p.m. on May 20.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 900 block of Furnace Road at 2:43 p.m. on May 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 11 p.m. on May 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 3:29 a.m. on May 21.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 10:31 a.m. on May 21.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 3:22 p.m. on May 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Joann Drive at 5:16 p.m. on May 21.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 7:17 p.m. on May 21.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 7:22 p.m. on May 21.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile 242 on Interstate 90 at 8:51 p.m. on May 21.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 10:40 p.m. on May 21.
