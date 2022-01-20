• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Jackson Street at 12:58 a.m. on Jan. 19.
• A suspicious person was reported at Broad and Madison streets at 1:46 a.m. on Jan. 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 5:05 a.m. on Jan. 19.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported on South Ridge Road at 5:31 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 9:44 a.m. on Jan. 19.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 19.
• A parking complaint was reported on Erie Street at 9:46 a.m. on Jan. 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:50 a.m. on Jan. 19.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 12:59 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• A burglary was reported in the 300 block of Dorman Road at 2:14 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Sandusky Street at 2:53 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at West Main and Gore roads at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 300 block of Bessemer Avenue at 3:38 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• A parking complaint was reported on Bessemer Avenue at 4:36 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 5:29 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 10:43 p.m. on Jan. 19.
