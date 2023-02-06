• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 1:39 a.m. on Feb. 3.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 3:59 a.m. on Feb. 3.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 7:19 a.m. on Feb. 3.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 8:11 a.m. on Feb. 3.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 8:56 a.m. on Feb. 3.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:47 a.m. on Feb. 3.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 12:16 p.m. on Feb. 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:20 p.m. on Feb. 3.
• Theft was reported at Loves at 3:23 p.m. on Feb. 3.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 3:48 p.m. on Feb. 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 8:14 p.m. on Feb. 3.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 10:27 p.m. on Feb. 3.
• An accident was reported in the 400 block of Broad Street at 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 4.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 5:12 a.m. on Feb. 4.
• Found property was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 4.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Chestnut Street at 12:44 p.m. on Feb. 4.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 2:03 p.m. on Feb. 4.
• Police unlocked a vehicle on Gateway Avenue at 4:57 p.m. on Feb. 4.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Welton Road at 5:51 p.m. on Feb. 4.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 10:11 p.m. on Feb. 4.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 11:23 p.m. on Feb. 4.
• A missing person was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 8:26 a.m. on Feb. 5.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:49 p.m. on Feb. 5.
• Found property was reported at the Liberty Street Park at 1:39 p.m. on Feb. 5.
• Police unlocked a vehicle on Gateway Avenue at 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 5.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 4:31 p.m. on Feb. 5.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 westbound at the Pennsylvania line at 6:28 p.m. on Feb. 5.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 5.
• A reckless driver was reported at Monroe and Orange streets at 8:34 p.m. on Feb. 5.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 10:04 p.m. on Feb. 5.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.