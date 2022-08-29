• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Nickel Plate Avenue and Cleveland Court at 1:51 a.m. on Aug. 24.
• Theft was reported in the 900 block of Harbor Street at 2:23 a.m. on Aug. 24.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 1000 block of Main Street at 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 24.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 9:28 a.m. on Aug. 24.
• Trespassing was reported in the 800 block of Main Street at 10:04 a.m. on Aug. 24.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Welton Road at 12:38 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• A suspicious person was reported on the Public Dock at 12:59 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• A reckless driver was reported at Grant Street and Park Place at 2:27 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Depot Street at 6:49 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at West Main and Gore roads at 7:18 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Ridge Road West at 7:29 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of Maple Avenue at 8:19 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• A loud noise complaint was reported at Garden and Day streets at 11:29 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on the Interstate 90 entrance ramp at 1:26 a.m. on Aug. 25.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 2:40 a.m. on Aug. 25.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves at 7:50 a.m. on Aug. 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:32 a.m. on Aug. 25.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 12:07 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 12:28 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• A suspicious person was reported at Loves at 3:35 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• A missing person was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 5:59 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 6:16 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• A suspicious person was reported at Broad Street and Park Avenue at 11:27 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 12:51 a.m. on Aug. 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 5:21 a.m. on Aug. 26.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 900 block of Harbor Street at 8:57 a.m. on Aug. 26.
• Damage to property was reported in the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive at 9:19 a.m. on Aug. 26.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported on Interstate 90 at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 26.
• Reckless drivers were reported on Parrish Road at 2:09 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 3:49 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 900 block of Lake Road at 5:49 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 7:18 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 8:10 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Stadium Avenue at 9:26 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Amboy Road at 2:19 p.m. on Aug. 27.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Townsend Avenue at 2:33 p.m. on Aug. 27.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 4:21 p.m. on Aug. 27.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Sandusky Street at 6:59 p.m. on Aug. 27.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 8:10 p.m. on Aug. 27.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Center Road at 10:54 p.m. on Aug. 27.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 12:22 a.m. on Aug. 28.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 12:37 a.m. on Aug. 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 12:57 a.m. on Aug. 28.
• A burglary was reported in the 500 block of Mill Road at 1:33 a.m. on Aug. 28.
• A disturbance was reported at East Main Road at 4:36 a.m. on Aug. 28.
• Damage to property was reported in the 800 block of West Jackson Street at 12:02 p.m. on Aug. 28.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 28.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:55 p.m. on Aug. 28.
• An animal bite was reported in the 500 block of JoAnn Drive at 4:48 p.m. on Aug. 28.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Garden Street at 6 p.m. on Aug. 28.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 6:26 p.m. on Aug. 28.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Keefus Road at 8:02 p.m. on Aug. 28.
