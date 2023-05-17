• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 12:12 a.m. on May 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Center Street at 1:59 a.m. on May 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Thomas Drive at 2:39 a.m. on May 16.
• A missing person was reported in the 300 block of Bell Street at 4:05 a.m. on May 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Evergreen Street at 8:43 a.m. on May 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.