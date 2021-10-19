• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 12:46 a.m. on Oct. 18.
• A railroad complaint was reported at North Amboy Road at 2:18 a.m. on Oct. 18.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 5:10 a.m. on Oct. 18.
• Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Wrights Avenue at 5:37 a.m. on Oct. 18.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road at 9:27 a.m. on Oct. 18.
• A burglary was reported in the 700 block of Clark Street at 10:47 a.m. on Oct. 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Walnut Street at 10:48 a.m. on Oct. 18.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 12:34 p.m. on Oct. 18.
• Damage to property was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 12:53 p.m. on Oct. 18.
• Damage to property was reported in the 400 block of Madison Street at 12:59 p.m. on Oct. 18.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 1:08 p.m. on Oct. 18.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 3:14 p.m. on Oct. 18.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Fifield Avenue at 3:24 p.m. on Oct. 18.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Mill and Liberty streets at 4:25 p.m. on Oct. 18.
• Found property was reported at Welton Road at 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 18.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 400 block of Broad Street at 11:33 p.m. on Oct. 18.
