• A domestic disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 5:53 a.m. on April 30.
• An accident was reported at Lake Erie Street and Detroit Street at 7:25 a.m. on April 30.
• A civil matter was reported in the 400 block of Mill Road at 8:57 a.m. on April 30.
• Theft was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 9:20 a.m. on April 30.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 10:20 a.m. on April 30.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 10:33 a.m. on April 30.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 11:13 a.m. on April 30.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Chestnut Street at 11:23 a.m. on April 30.
• An accident was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 was reported at 12:04 p.m. on April 30.
• An accident was reported at West Main and Parrish roads at 2:18 p.m. on April 30.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 4:41 p.m. on April 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Furnace Road at 4:54 p.m. on April 30.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 5:24 p.m. on April 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Furnace Road at 6:23 p.m. on April 30.
• A dumping complaint was reported in the 1200 block of Lake Road at 7:22 p.m. on April 30.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:16 p.m. on April 30.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 8:36 p.m. on April 30.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Thompson Road at 9:01 p.m. on April 30.
• A disturbance was reported on Parkview Drive at 9:08 p.m. on April 30.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:39 p.m. on April 30.
• A dumping complaint was reported at the Creek Road Bridge at 10:20 p.m. on April 30.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Furnace Road at 10:26 p.m. on April 30.
• A trash dumping complaint was reported at the Creek Road Covered Bridge at 11 p.m. on April 30.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 800 block of Main Street at 12:33 a.m. on May 1.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 9:12 a.m. on May 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Furnace Road at 9:44 a.m. on May 1.
• Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Baltic Street at 2:39 p.m. on May 1.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Hiler Street at 2:42 p.m. on May 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Daniels Avenue at 4:11 p.m. on May 1.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 5:44 p.m. on May 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 6:04 p.m. on May 1.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves at 6:18 p.m. on May 1.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 8:57 p.m. on May 1.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 9:09 p.m. on May 1.
• A loud music complaint was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 9:54 p.m. on May 1.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Fifteenth Street at 12:01 a.m. on May 2.
• Vandalism was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 7:29 a.m. on May 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of 15th Street at 12:28 p.m. on May 2.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 12:57 p.m. on May 2.
• A disturbance was reported at Old Main and Woodworth roads at 1:54 p.m. on May 2.
• Harassment was reported at True North at 3:47 p.m. on May 2.
• An accident was reported at Broad and 15th streets at 4:52 p.m. on May 2.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Baldwin Road at 6:01 p.m. on May 2.
• An accident was reported in the 1000 block of Main Road at 7:05 p.m. on May 2.
• A domestic situation was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 8:29 p.m. on May 2.
• A domestic situation was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 8:59 p.m. on May 2.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Center Road at 9:05 p.m. on May 2.
• Loud music was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 9:17 p.m. on May 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.