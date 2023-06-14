• A motor vehicle crash was reported at West Main Road and West Wind Drive at 7:28 a.m. on June 12.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Whitney Road at 10:45 a.m. on June 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 12:24 p.m. on June 12.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 900 block of Harbor Street at 12:24 p.m. on June 12.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 7:44 p.m. on June 12.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Sandusky Street at 8:11 p.m. on June 12.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 8:41 p.m. on June 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 10:06 p.m. on June 12.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 500 block of Beaver Street at 12:42 p.m. on June 12.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 3:30 a.m. on June 12.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 5:45 a.m. on June 12.
• A burglary was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 9:06 a.m. on June 12.
• Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 10:40 a.m. on June 12.
• Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Harbor Street at 2 p.m. on June 12.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 2:29 p.m. on June 12.
• Reckless driving was reported at Harbor and Fifteenth streets at 4:25 p.m. on June 12.
