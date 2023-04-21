• A suspicious vehicle was reported on the sandbar at 12:08 a.m. on April 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 12:25 a.m. on April 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Center Road at 2:10 a.m. on April 20.
• A lost item was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 1:36 p.m. on April 20.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 1:54 p.m. on April 20.
• A disturbance was reported at Beaver and Fourteenth streets at 3:02 p.m. on April 20.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Harbor and Sixteenth streets at 5:23 p.m. on April 20.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1000 block of Innovation Parkway at 6:06 p.m. on April 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 7:57 p.m. on April 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 8:12 p.m. on April 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 9:07 p.m. on April 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Sherman Street at 9:36 p.m. on April 20.
