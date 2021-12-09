• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Grove Street at 12:51 a.m. on Dec. 8.
• A snow complaint was reported on Gateway Avenue at 8:10 a.m. on Dec. 8.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 8:12 a.m. on Dec. 8.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 8.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 10:54 a.m. on Dec. 8.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Sherman Street at 1:55 p.m. on Dec. 8.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 500 block of Creek Road at 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 8.
• Vandalism was reported in the 300 block of Bessemer Avenue at 5:14 p.m. on Dec. 8.
• Threats were reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 8.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 7:54 p.m. on Dec. 8.
• A custody issue was reported in the 200 block of Rockwell Street at 8:08 p.m. on Dec. 8.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Wrights and Bliss avenues at 11:26 p.m. on Dec. 8.
