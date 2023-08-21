• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Innovation Parkway at 2:05 a.m. on Aug. 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 4:22 a.m. on Aug. 16.
• Reckless operation was reported on Chamberlain Boulevard at 1:46 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Naylor Boulevard at 2:31 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• A reckless driver was reported at Truck World at 2:59 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 3 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at West Main Road and Brown Avenue at 3:12 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Chestnut Street at 4:42 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 4:48 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 800 block of Main Street at 5:14 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 7:26 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• A fight was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 3:26 a.m. on Aug. 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 4:38 a.m. on Aug. 17.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 9:34 a.m. on Aug. 17.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 800 block of Grove Street at 9:01 a.m. on Aug. 17.
• An accident was reported at West Main Street and Brown Avenue at 9:11 a.m. on Aug. 17.
• A parking complaint was reported at Chestnut Street and Lake Road at 9:36 a.m. on Aug. 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 9:43 a.m. on Aug. 17.
• An accident was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 10:06 a.m. on Aug. 17.
• A parking complaint was reported at Buffalo and Erie streets at 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 17.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Stadium Avenue at 2:19 p.m. on Aug. 17.
• A reckless driver was reported at Main and Stadium streets at 2:31 p.m. on Aug. 17.
• An accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 4:29 p.m. on Aug. 17.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 6:54 p.m. on Aug. 17.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Lake Road at 1:05 a.m. on Aug. 18.
• An OVI was reported at Viaduct Street and Welton Road at 3:50 a.m. on Aug. 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Parrish Road at 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 18.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 900 block of Lake Road at 11:32 a.m. on Aug. 18.
• A threat was reported in the 800 block of Main Street at 12:59 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• An accident was reported at Madison and Sandusky streets at 1:02 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 1:58 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Broad Street at 2:59 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• Theft was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 3:51 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 4:01 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Lakeshore Court at 6:47 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 9:39 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Salem Street at 1:13 a.m. on Aug. 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Jefferson Street at 2:31 a.m. on Aug. 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 5:48 a.m. on Aug. 19.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 8:22 a.m. on Aug. 19.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 10:09 a.m. on Aug. 19.
• A burglary was reported in the 200 block of Bloor Street at 1:24 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 1:33 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• An intoxicated subject was reported at Broad and Erie streets at 4:40 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• An accident was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 4:42 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• An accident was reported at 16th and Washington streets at 5:06 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 5:12 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• An accident was reported at Hatches Corners and Furnace roads at 5:19 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of High Street at 7:41 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 500 block of Joann Drive at 8:51 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 9:42 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 5 a.m. on Aug. 20.
• A vehicle was repossessed in the 100 block of Evergreen Street at 5:27 a.m. on Aug. 20.
• An accident was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 8:18 a.m. on Aug. 20.
• Vandalism was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 9:24 a.m. on Aug. 20.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 8:18 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.