• Suspicious activity was reported at Dorman and Welton roads at 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 19.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 12:32 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:51 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Lee and Rowe streets at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of Salem Street at 4:13 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 4:47 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 6:53 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 7:18 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 240 on Interstate 90 at 7:21 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:53 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Street at 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 19.
