• A suspicious person was reported at Furnace and Bailey roads at 5:22 a.m. on July 22.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:14 a.m. on July 22.
• A parking violation was reported in the 500 block of Center Street at 10:48 a.m. on July 22.
• Found property was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 12:03 p.m. on July 22.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of East Main Road at 12:33 p.m. on July 22.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 1:20 p.m. on July 22.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 1:26 p.m. on July 22.
• A suspicious person was reported at Creek and Keefus roads at 2:08 p.m. on July 22.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 2:11 p.m. on July 22.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 5:06 p.m. on July 22.
• Found property was reported at Clay and Evergreen streets at 6:35 p.m. on July 22.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 9:38 p.m. on July 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:40 p.m. on July 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Buffalo and State streets at 10:09 p.m. on July 22.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Route 7 at 10:43 p.m. on July 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.