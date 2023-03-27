• Lost property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 1:27 a.m. on March 24.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Route 7 and Underridge Road at 1:47 a.m. on March 24.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Route 7 and South Ridge Road at 1:52 a.m on March 24.
• A person was arrested on a warrant through Conneaut Municipal Court at 9:18 a.m. on March 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 11:21 a.m. on March 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 11:35 a.m. on March 24.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 2:16 p.m. on March 24.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 3:35 p.m. on March 24.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 900 block of Wrights Avenue at 4:40 p.m. on March 24.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 4:53 p.m. on March 24.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:01 p.m. on March 24.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 7:24 p.m. on March 24.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 7:33 p.m. on March 24.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 900 block of Buffalo Street at 7:51 p.m. on March 24.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 1:46 a.m. on March 25.
• A person was arrested on a warrant through Conneaut Municipal Court at 11:31 a.m. on March 25.
• Reckless driving was reported at Parrish and Lake roads at 5:44 p.m. on March 25.
• A person was arrested on a warrant through Conneaut Municipal Court at 6:15 p.m. on March 25.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 7:04 a.m. on March 26.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 8:37 a.m. on March 26.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 9:20 p.m. on March 26.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 9:39 a.m. on March 26.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Sixteenth and Broad streets at 12:04 p.m. on March 26.
• Vandalism was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:43 p.m. on March 26.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 12:55 p.m. on March 26.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 100 block of Center Street at 1 p.m. on March 26.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Gore Road at 1:55 p.m. on March 26.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 2:20 p.m. on March 26.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 2:26 p.m. on March 26.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 3:36 p.m. on March 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 3:58 p.m. on March 26.
• A reckless driver was reported at Gore and Amboy roads at 4:25 p.m. on March 26.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Daniels Avenue at 7:14 p.m. on March 26.
• Threats were reported in the 600 block of Industry Road at 10:02 p.m. on March 26.
