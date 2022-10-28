• A suspicious vehicle was reported at State and Broad streets at 6:22 a.m. on Oct. 28.
• A civil matter was reported on Bridgeview Lane at 12:16 p.m. on Oct. 28.
• A reckless driver was reported on West Main Road at 1:43 p.m. on Oct. 28.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1800 block of Bridgeview Lane at 2:44 p.m. on Oct. 28.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Road at 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Hiler Street at 4:59 p.m. on Oct. 28.
• An assault was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 7:49 p.m. on Oct. 28.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 10:39 p.m. on Oct. 28.
