• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 9:32 a.m. on March 28.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 1 p.m. on March 28.
• A parking violation was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 1:38 p.m. on March 28.
• An accident was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 2:54 p.m. on March 28.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves Travel Stop at 4:18 p.m. on March 28
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 5:53 p.m. on March 28.
• A reckless driver was reported on Lake Road at 10:25 p.m. on March 28.
